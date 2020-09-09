DB Special Commission Mtg.-Sept. 14

The purpose of the Special City Commission Meeting is to conduct public hearings regarding consideration of re-imposing fire rescue special assessments for the provision of fire rescue services as well as nuisance abatement services assessments on the 2020 tax roll; adopting the non-ad valorem assessment roll. Those individuals wishing to attend physically are required to adhere to a temperature check, wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. A copy of the agenda(s) for the meeting(s) will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas. There are several options available to the public to view the meeting from home: Via Zoom- Access to the meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. Use the following link below to access the meeting: https://deerfield-beach.zoom.us/j/87004417931?pwd=dXYxYmhOcHlpcjM0M3ROQThUT2k5Zz09 (The video camera display feature is disabled for public use). Join the meeting via telephone (audio only) using the Call-in number below, followed by the Meeting ID when prompted. No computer or access code is required. Call-in Number: 301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 870 0441 7931#, Participant ID: #, Password: 804669# For more information on using Zoom, please visit Zoom Support at the following link: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us The meeting will also be available to the public via YouTube for audio and video access; however, public participation, i.e. comments are not possible. The link to watch the meeting via YouTube will be active no later than 5:45 p.m. and can be found by clicking the camera icon in the Media column at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas Public participation is strongly encouraged. Your comments will be limited to three minutes per person. To participate, please choose the option best for you and remember to include your name and address for the record. Public comments and documents may be submitted via email to web.clerk@dfb.city Public comments will be read aloud during the meeting and added to the record. Emails can be submitted prior to the meeting or until the public hearing session is closed. If attending via Zoom online, at the appropriate public comment period, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab, and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized. If attending via Zoom by telephone, at the appropriate public comment period, press *9 to “raise your hand” and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized. IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT (954) 480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213. For additional information on the agenda items for the Commission meeting, please visit www.dfb.city