Deerfield is Getting Fishy

The City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency would like to commission local artists to submit renderings of fish species commonly caught in the waters surrounding the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier to be installed as part of the Pier Fishing Improvements Project.
The fish species requiring visual renderings include:
King Fish
Spanish Mackerel
Barracuda
Mutton Snapper
Bluefish
Mangrove Snapper
Crevalle Jack
Lookdown Fish
Bonita
Pompano
The visual rendering must be an accurate account of species look, dimensions and species name; however, the artist is encouraged to be creative with background and surrounding white space.
Artists are encouraged to submit visuals for at least two species for consideration.
Must be 16 years or older to be considered. Please be advised that the selected artist will create visuals for all 10 species listed above. Please be advised that this is an uncompensated commission . The artists name will be visible on each piece selected.
The deadline to submit for the call is Tuesday, Sept. 22 by noon.
Please send all submissions to atemple@deerfield-beach.com . Any additional questions please contact the City of Deerfield Beach CRA at 954-495-5430 .
