Deerfield is Getting Fishy

The City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency would like to commission local artists to submit renderings of fish species commonly caught in the waters surrounding the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier to be installed as part of the Pier Fishing Improvements Project.

The fish species requiring visual renderings include:

King Fish

Spanish Mackerel

Barracuda

Mutton Snapper

Bluefish

Mangrove Snapper

Crevalle Jack

Lookdown Fish

Bonita

Pompano

The visual rendering must be an accurate account of species look, dimensions and species name; however, the artist is encouraged to be creative with background and surrounding white space.

Artists are encouraged to submit visuals for at least two species for consideration.

Must be 16 years or older to be considered. Please be advised that the selected artist will create visuals for all 10 species listed above. Please be advised that this is an uncompensated commission . The artists name will be visible on each piece selected.

The deadline to submit for the call is Tuesday, Sept. 22 by noon.