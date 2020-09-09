Pedestrian Dies After Hit & Run

Posted on 09 September 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) traffic homicide detectives are searching for multiple drivers involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning.

At around 5:45 a.m. Sept. 6, Alan Warren was traveling southbound in a white 2008 Ford Escape, in the inside thru lane of South Cypress Road in Pompano Beach, when he struck a pedestrian walking westbound. The pedestrian was crossing South Cypress Road in an area not designated for pedestrian crossing. Following the impact, Warren came to a complete stop in the area of Southwest Fifth Court and, while on foot, approached the pedestrian who was lying on the ground.

After a brief conversation with the pedestrian, Warren attempted to locate an address on a nearby building to provide to authorities. While doing so with his back turned, the pedestrian was struck multiple times by three unknown vehicles traveling southbound on South Cypress Road.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue was dispatched and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

Warren remained at the crash site and was cooperative with investigators. The other vehicles failed to remain on scene to render aid and/or provide information to law enforcement officers as required by law. Witness statements indicate that at least one of the vehicles turned around to see what they hit, but then continued northbound. It is unknown at this time which vehicle caused the pedestrian’s fatal injuries.

According to investigators, at the time of the crash there was poor roadway visibility, as it was dark and raining. Evidence and witness statements suggest excessive speed was not a factor in this crash. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Williams at 954-321-4840. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.