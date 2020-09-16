| News

Does your teacher need an office makeover?

Posted on 16 September 2020 by JLusk

BrightStar Credit Union is giving away a home office makeover to one lucky teacher. They have launched a contest to reward one deserving Broward County teacher (or displaced entrepreneur) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, who needs a new or revamped workspace in their home. The grand prize winner will receive a makeover valued at $5,000, designed by celebrity interior designer Marianna Dubinsky of Nouvelle Home. Four runners-up will also receive a “financial wellness check-up,” a complimentary meeting with a financial expert from BrightStar to discuss any financial questions they may have.

To enter, participants need to share a short 30 to 60-second video explaining why they think they, or a teacher or entrepreneur they are nominating, should receive a home office makeover. Entrants must be based in Broward County and at least 21 years old to enter and win. All videos need to be submitted via BrightStar’s website at http://www.bscu.org/makeover/.  

Entrants will also need to:

  • Follow @brightstarcu on Instagram
  • Post the video onto their own Instagram page
  • Tag @brightstarcu 
  • Use #BSCUofficemakeover
 
Submissions will be accepted between September 15, 2020, and October 31, 2020. All entries will be judged by BrightStar Credit Union who will judge entries based on the following criteria: the most cluttered area; the least amount of workable space; the most difficult set up; and the most need for an organizational system. The grand prize winner and four runner-ups will be announced by November 15, 2020.
 
“This is BrightStar Credit Union’s way of saying thank you to our local community,” said Dustin Jacobs, VP of Marketing at BrightStar Credit Union and Board Member of Broward Education Foundation. “Through this giveaway, we hope to continue aiding Florida teachers and entrepreneurs in our communities so they can worry less when educating or becoming tomorrow’s leaders.”
 
For more information on how to participate in this giveaway, please visit http://www.bscu.org/makeover/ or follow BrightStar Credit Union on Instagram.
 

 

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here