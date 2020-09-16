Does your teacher need an office makeover?

BrightStar Credit Union is giving away a home office makeover to one lucky teacher. They have launched a contest to reward one deserving Broward County teacher (or displaced entrepreneur) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, who needs a new or revamped workspace in their home. The grand prize winner will receive a makeover valued at $5,000, designed by celebrity interior designer Marianna Dubinsky of Nouvelle Home. Four runners-up will also receive a “financial wellness check-up,” a complimentary meeting with a financial expert from BrightStar to discuss any financial questions they may have.

To enter, participants need to share a short 30 to 60-second video explaining why they think they, or a teacher or entrepreneur they are nominating, should receive a home office makeover. Entrants must be based in Broward County and at least 21 years old to enter and win. All videos need to be submitted via BrightStar’s website at http://www.bscu.org/makeover/.

Entrants will also need to:

Follow @brightstarcu on Instagram

Post the video onto their own Instagram page

Tag @brightstarcu

Use #BSCUofficemakeover