Posted on 22 September 2020 by Rachel Galvin

After a workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Broward County School Board proposed that students will return to classroom starting Oct. 14. The first wave of students will include Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st graders, students with disabilities, 6th graders and 9th graders. All students would return Oct. 20. This still needs to be voted upon by the board at their next meeting.