Free Chlorination–Pompano– Oct. 5-Nov. 2

From Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, the City of Pompano will be conducting a free chlorination treatment of its water supply, which may lead to a change in the taste and smell of the water, but will remain safe to drink. Those undergoing dialysis or with a compromised immune system may want to consult with their doctor to see if any changes need to be made to their treatment. In addition, if you have a fish aquarium or pond, etc., contact a pet store to find out if you need to make any changes. The city also will be flushing out fire hydrants, which may lead to periods of discolored water. If that happens, let it run until it runs clear. The water is still okay to cook with, bathe in, drink, etc. If you have any questions, call 954-786-4637.