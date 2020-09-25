Broward County loosens more restrictions

Posted on 25 September 2020 by JLusk

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Broward continues to decline as a result of the restrictions in place and residents and businesses abiding by those restrictions, County Administrator Bertha Henry has issued Emergency Order 20-25, which relaxes some business, athletic event, and function space restrictions. County Administrator Henry said, “We thank the community for its compliance to Emergency Orders which has reduced the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Broward. As a result of that compliance, we can provide our businesses and residents with more flexibility by relaxing some restrictions. Our goal is to keep the numbers low enough so that schools can safely reopen.”

Highlights of Emergency Order 20-25 include:

• Function spaces (ballrooms, banquet halls, catering halls, other event spaces) and other commercial facilities may operate on a limited basis. • Spectators are permitted to attend non-professional sporting events such as high school athletic events with certain restrictions.

• Small groups (no larger than 10) can engage in athletic activities at beaches and in parks.

• Allows for additional flexibility for Homeowner Association amenities by relaxing some restrictions related to pool furnishings, common areas, and guests.

It is still vitally important that residents and business owners remain vigilant by continuing to follow safety protocols. Facial coverings and social distancing of six feet are still required under current Emergency Orders. The Emergency Order is effective immediately, however the provision allowing banquet halls and other event spaces to reopen shall be effective on October 2, 2020.

Whenever possible people are urged to avoid the Three C’s – Confined and Closed Spaces, Crowded Places, and Close-Contact Settings. Residents are urged to visit Mybroward.Broward.org or call 311 to anonymously report violations. 311 can also be called for answers to questions contained in Emergency Orders.