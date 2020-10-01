Broward Clarifies Restriction changes

Today, Oct. 1, Broward County issued a clarifying Emergency Order 20-27, effective October 2 at 12:01 a.m., which clarifies requirements for
establishments that serve food and/or alcohol:
•On-premise consumption of food and alcohol must end at 11 p.m.
•Establishments licensed to serve food may operate at up to 100% of indoor
capacity if a distance of six feet is maintained between tables, and no more
than six people sit at a table. Should an establishment not be able to meet
the minimum 50% capacity requirement (as set forth
by the Governor’s Executive Order), an establishment may, to reach the 50% capacity level, allow patrons to stand at an assigned table or in an assigned area, and must comply with social distancing requirements to the maximum extent possible.
•Establishments that only serve alcohol (that are not licensed to serve food)
must operate at no more than 50% of the establishment’s indoor capacity.
•Total combined occupancy of indoor and outdoor areas shall not exceed
existing total maximum occupancy.
Emergency Order 20-27 also:
•Allows individuals at fitness centers and gyms to remove facial coverings
while working out, but requires they be worn by individuals at all times whennot engaged in physical activity, such as while moving between machinesand around the establishment.
•Allows playgrounds and exercise equipment to reopen, so long as
the managing entity takes responsibility for regular cleaning and sanitizing of the equipment.
•Permits hot tubs to open in homeowner association (HOA) communities, but operations are subject to more stringent rules that may be imposed by the HOA.
A comprehensive new Emergency Order from Broward County will be issued in the near future, which will realign guidelines and restrictions for various businesses with the Governor’s latest Executive Order.
“Broward County cannot abandon compliance to proven practices that are reducing our numbers and increasing the overall health of our community,” said Broward Mayor Dale V.C. Holness. “The Governor’s Order has accelerated Broward County’s recovery plan, but we are confident we can successfully operate in the ‘new normal’ if we don’t let down our
guard.”
“Local protective measures have helped contain the virus,” added Henry. “The Governor’s Order compels us to reopen all businesses and pre-empts our ability to effectively limit capacity for certain establishments. However, while we will be retooling local guidelines to ensure they are in line with the Governor’s mandate, we have not eliminated restrictions that require sanitization, social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings.”