Posted on 02 October 2020 by JLusk

Broward County Schools will be reopening starting on Oct. 9. The first group to be back that day will be Pre-K, Kindergarteners, 1st, 2nd grade. On Oct. 13, 3rd through 6th and 9th will return. On Oct. 15, 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th will return. It seems many will opt to stay at home, and that includes teachers who do not want to return to the classroom.

Are you a parent or a teacher with an opinion on this? Contact us at observereditor@comcast.net and let us know what you think.