Salvation Army Accepting Recipients for Holiday Angel Tree Program

Posted on 05 October 2020 by JLusk

Are you a family in need or know of a parent that has fallen on hard times? The Salvation Army of Broward County is now accepting online family applications for participation in its Angel Tree Program, the nonprofit organization’s signature holiday initiative that provides gifts to underserved children ages 10 and under. Deadline is Oct. 18.

Financially challenged parents looking to brighten their children’s holidays may visit The Salvation Army of Broward County’s website at www.salvationarmyflorida.org/fortlauderdale through October 18 (or until capacity is met).

Registrants should have the following documentation ready for upload:

Parent/Guardian ID (must show Broward County address)

Proof of income (paystubs, unemployment letter, food stamps letter, etc.)

Child’s birth certificate with parents name, footprints (from hospital for children under a year), or vaccination records showing parent’s(s’) and child’s name

If you have legal custody of the child, please upload the court documentation showing approved legal guardianship.

Families who meet the guidelines for assistance will be notified regarding program participation acceptance. Their children’s holiday gift wishes will be become “angel” ornament tags that decorate several holiday trees strategically located throughout Broward County, as well as listed on a special virtual Angel Tree Broward online registry. Donors fulfill these requests and deliver them back to Angel Tree locations or have them shipped directly to The Salvation Army’s facility. Gifts purchased are sorted and organized by volunteers and then prepared for Toy Shop distribution in December.

Last year, more than 3,500 gifts and holiday cheer were delivered to 1,243 underserved families – just in time for Christmas. The Salvation Army of Broward County works with several other agencies in our community to identify and qualify those families who need the most help.

The Angel Tree Program is only part of the nonprofit organization’s holiday efforts to help those less fortunate. It also raises critical funds for feeding, shelter and social service programs for area residents through its traditional Red Kettle Bell Ringers and other initiatives. It has been instrumental in feeding and assisting thousands of residents, those experiencing homelessness and other impoverished individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic through its weekly Food Pantry and meals-to-go services.

For more information about consideration for the Angel Tree Program, contact Suzette Padierne at 954-524-6991 or email suzette.padierne@uss.salvationarmy.org.