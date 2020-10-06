6th Annual Fall Festival–Deerfield, Oct. 24

The fall festivities will be a little different this year due to COVID-19. Deerfield is still holding its Fall Festival, on Oct. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Hillsboro Park, 4111 NW 6th St., but this year it will be a drive-in event! Dress up your car or truck and head on over. You may even win a prize. There will be a live DJ and some “truck or treating” with BSO. There is even a drive-in story time at 5:30 p.m. with Pumpkin Patty. Of course, there is also a drive-in movie at 7 p.m. Residents are free for these events (bring proof of residency), non-residents pay a small fee. To register, visit FALL FESTIVAL For more information, visit www.dfb.city/fallfestival or call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.