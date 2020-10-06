Deerfield needs art!

The City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency would like to commission three to five local artists to install a temporary window art piece at the CRA Offices. Each artist will have a section of tinted glass window panes to transform using temporary, window safe paint for art focusing on the theme of “THANKFULNESS”.

Artists that wish to submit to the call must submit a design interpreting the theme, a brief artist summary and three examples of previous works completed.

Artist should provide a list of materials required to complete the installation. These materials will be provided by the CRA.

Artists must be 16 years or older to be considered. Please be advised that this is an uncompensated commission.

The Public Art Committee will select qualifying artists.

The deadline to submit is Friday, October 16, 2020.