Special Commission Meeting in Deerfield–Oct. 8

The regular Commission Meeting is on the 6th, but now there is a “Special City Commission meeting”, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7:45 p.m., also in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave., and will also use Zoom.
More details:
Use the following link below to access the meeting via Zoom:
Via Zoom Telephone – Join the meeting via telephone (audio only) using the Call-in number below, followed by the Meeting ID when prompted. No computer or access code is required.
Call-in Number: (301) 715-8592, Meeting ID: 874 9783 1682#, Participant ID: #, Password: 068244#
For more information on using Zoom, please visit Zoom Support at the following link: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us .
Providing Public Comment:
Public participation is strongly encouraged. Your comments will be limited to three minutes per person. To participate, please choose the option best for you and remember to include your name and address for the record.
1. In person – Public comment may be given in the Commission chambers during the applicable public comment portion of the meeting.
2. Via Email – Public comments and documents may be submitted via email to web.clerk@dfb.city. Public comments will be read aloud during the meeting and added to the record. Emails can be submitted prior to the meeting or until the public hearing session is closed.
3. Live Zoom Video Participation – If attending via Zoom online, at the appropriate public comment period, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab, and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized.
4. Live Zoom Telephone Participation – If attending via Zoom by telephone, at the appropriate public comment period, press *9 to “raise your hand” and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized.
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT 954-480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213. For additional information on the agenda items for the Commission meeting, please visit www.dfb.city