Book Review: “Coffee, Love and a Cross Country Road Trip”

Posted on 07 October 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Deerfield Beach resident and author Chris Clews, known for his ability to glean wisdom from ’80s movies and translate them into advice for the business world in his book “What ‘80s Pop Culture Teaches Us About Today’s Workplace” and its sequel, has written a book a little outside of his comfort zone. It is called “Coffee, Love and a Cross Country Road Trip” and the title pretty much sums up the premise.

At 49, this bachelor didn’t necessarily think love was in the cards, but in the middle of a pandemic, life had other plans for him. His new short story “Coffee, Love and a Cross Country Road Trip” explores his new relationship found in the midst of COVID-19 when he was least expecting it. The story was so engaging that this reporter sat down and read all 66 pages in one sitting. With candor, humor and the perfectly-placed ’80s movie references, Clews masterfully crafts the story of meeting his new love. He is fascinated with her gypsy spirit, the fact that she is a helicopter pilot, and much more. But, he finds she has some baggage of her own he needs to contend with. There may be a bit of a conflict, but the good thing is this true story has a happy ending.

Clews manages to showcase some local color, spotlighting his hometown and the landscapes of the places he and she travel on a road trip they find themselves taking to her home in Pagosa Springs, CO. There, he meets her neighbors and develops an unexpected friendship with their 3-year-old boy. It makes him wonder if his choosing to not have a child was “wrong-headed” and ponders his life with the boy over a PB&J.

The vulnerable introspection, unliklely romance and vivid descriptions keeps the reader flipping the pages. The ’80s references make you want to smile. This book is all heart. It is available on Amazon.com. For more information on Chris Clews, visit www.ChrisClews.com.