Posted on 12 October 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

On Friday, Oct. 9, Superintendent Runcie traveled around Broward County visiting schools as some students started to refill the classrooms. At this time, only Pre-K to 2nd grade and all ESE students were welcomed back. It won’t be until Tuesday, Oct. 13 when more students will arrive — grades 3-6 and 9. Two days later, on Oct. 15, grades 7,8,10, 11 and 12 will come back.

This return to schools is nearly 7 months after being forced to close due to COVID-19. Parents have been busy learning how to educate their children at home since the school year began. The option for eLearning is still available. A recent parent survey combined with direct requests to schools reveals that 1,531 pre-K parents opted for on-campus learning, 4,262 kindergarteners, 4,311 1st graders and 4,252 2nd graders. Approximately 5,500 students with disabilities in all other grade levels.

“Our District staff has made a tremendous effort to prepare our schools for students with all the measures necessary to make reopening our campuses as safe as possible,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “We’re happy to offer this face-to-face option for parents, and we’re excited to see our students back in the classroom.”

Did your child go back to school, or are you a teacher now back in the classroom? Let The Observer know how you feel about being back at school during a pandemic. Email us at observereditor@comcast.net.