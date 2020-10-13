Boo Bash Drive-Thru & Virtual Costume Contest

Posted on 13 October 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Looking for some fun just in time for Halloween? COVID-19 has prevented a lot of the normal fun this year, but there are plenty of activities still happening, including the Boo Bash in Pompano. The difference is that this year’s events are often drive-thru and this particular event is no different. It takes place on Friday, October 23, from 5 to 9 p.m., at 2001 NE 10 St. (The fun actually begins at NE 10 St. at Community Park. Once you pass the “Witch Crossing”, wind your way down the road to the Aquatic Center to see sights like a fire breather, mad scientist, stilt walkers, possibly even Disney characters. Bring your trick or treat bucket for plenty of wrapped goodies.

Everyone must stay inside your vehicles. Wear your best costume and submit your picture to the Pompano Facebook page between Oct. 23 and 31 for their costume contest.

For more information, visit pompanobeachfl.gov.

.