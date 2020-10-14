Salvation Army seeks bell ringers

Posted on 14 October 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Need a bit more moola to make your holidays merry this season? The Salvation Army just might do the trick. And — bonus — you also can give back to others in the process. They are seeking bell ringers… you know, those Santa’s helpers who ring the bell next to the red kettle in front of many storefronts each season. All proceeds from what is received in those red kettles goes straight to support Salvation Army’s feeding, shelter and social service programs. Last year, they raised more than $213, 205 for the Greater Ft. Lauderdale community.

Ready to apply? Their hiring event is taking place Oct. 14 & 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Salvation Army Community Center, 100 SW 9 Ave. in Ft. Lauderdale. They are looking to hire 125 new people. Bell ringers will work from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24. There will be another job fair on Nov. 4.

The Red Kettle Bell Ringers program is only part of the nonprofit organization’s efforts to help those less fortunate. Last year’s Angel Tree Program secured and distributed more than 8,046 toys to 1,061 families with diminished resources. The Salvation Army is actively assisting thousands of residents-in-need through its Food Pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Thursday, trusted Army experts provide non-perishable items and other pantry goods to more hundreds of underserved families. The organization also provides meals-to-go services for the homeless, its residents and other impoverished individuals.

For more information, contact Robert Beasley at Robert.Beasley@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 954-712-2480.