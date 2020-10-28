BCPS Launches App to Connect Students to a Mental Health Professional or to Report Abuse

Posted on 28 October 2020 by JLusk

As part of the Broward County school district’s T.A.L.K. campaign, which stands for Tell Another. Listening is Key., they have launched the T.A.L.K. App, which provides K–12 students with a confidential online form to request to speak to a mental health professional, or report abuse.

The app is available exclusively to BCPS K–12 students as an icon that appears on their personalized eLearning platform.

“The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the traditional classroom setting and created new and unexpected shifts in the lives of our students and families,” said Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “The T.A.L.K. App serves as a solution to our District’s commitment to ensure students receive the help they need during this challenging time.”

Once a student submits a T.A.L.K. App form, they are connected to a mental health professional before the end of the next school day.

If a student is in crisis and has an immediate need to speak to a mental health professional, they are advised to contact the following 24/7 resources:

First Call for Help, 954-537-0211

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line, Text HOME to 741741

The T.A.L.K. App advises all students to call 911 if they have an emergency.

For information on mental health services provided by the district, visit: browardschools.com/mentalhealthservices.