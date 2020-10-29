Deerfield Chamber merges with GFLCC, holds Town Hall Nov. 5

Posted on 29 October 2020 by JLusk

Did you know that the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce (GFLCC) have merged? This seems to be the next step for the local Chamber, which already went through a rebranding. This newest change will go into effect Nov. 1 and they will be closing the Deerfield office.

When asked why they have made this move, Executive Director Denise Jordan said, “This was a successful integration strategy, years in the making for increasing market access, creating expansive opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Our goal is to deliver long-term value to all of our members in our Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber and Deerfield Beach as we move towards regionalization.”

Jordan also has another personal change she has announced. She will become the Senior Vice President at GFLCC and will be on the board at Broward Alliance.

They will become the Deerfield Beach Council at the GFLCC, joining other councils like the Downtown Council, the Council of Economic Advisors and the Women’s Council.

Dan Lindblade, the GFLCC President and CEO, said,“Welcoming the DBCC into our family strengthens our goal of regionalization to better serve more businesses across an expanded territory.”

Want to know more about what this change means to our community? The Chamber is holding a free virtual Town Hall on Nov. 5 from 9 to 10 a.m. The event information is listed on their website: www.deerfieldchamber.com.