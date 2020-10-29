Deerfield helps those financially affected by COVID-19

Posted on 29 October 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach residential CARES COVID Relief Program is available to provide financial assistance to residents with rental, mortgage and/or electric utility payments. Funds are available to residents financially impacted due to COVID-19.

The Rental Assistance Program provides up to $15,000. Assistance includes rental arrears and rental payments to prevent eviction. The Mortgage Assistance Program provides up $15,000 in mortgage payment assistance. The Electric Utility Assistance Program provides up to $2,500 in electric utility assistance.

Applicants must complete an online application through an external portal available through the city’s website. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served, first-completed.

All payments under the programs listed above will be made to landlords, mortgage companies or a third-party provider of utility services (i.e. FPL) and not to the tenants or property owners

Below is the link to the Residential CARES COVID Relief Program application