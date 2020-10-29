Deerfield helps those financially affected by COVID-19

|
The City of Deerfield Beach residential CARES COVID Relief Program is available to provide financial assistance to residents with rental, mortgage and/or electric utility payments. Funds are available to residents financially impacted due to COVID-19.
The Rental Assistance Program provides up to $15,000. Assistance includes rental arrears and rental payments to prevent eviction. The Mortgage Assistance Program provides up $15,000 in mortgage payment assistance. The Electric Utility Assistance Program provides up to $2,500 in electric utility assistance.
Applicants must complete an online application through an external portal available through the city’s website. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served, first-completed.
All payments under the programs listed above will be made to landlords, mortgage companies or a third-party provider of utility services (i.e. FPL) and not to the tenants or property owners
Below is the link to the Residential CARES COVID Relief Program application
For additional information please contact the Community Development Department at 954-480-4464 or Jsalas@deerfield-beach.com , 954-480-6420 or sscott@deerfield-beach.com.
