LHP issues restrictions for Halloween night

The City of Lighthouse Point has issued Emergency Order 20-09 for Halloween Night, imposing several restrictions, as follows:
- No trick-or-treating shall be permitted after 9:00 p.m.
- All persons engaged in trick-or-treating, including adult chaperones, shall wear masks that comply with CDC guidelines. The CDC recommends persons not to wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, persons should use Halloween-themed cloth masks.
- No uninvited persons shall approach a residence where there is an indication that uninvited guests, such as trick-or-treaters, are not welcome, including signage or lack of exterior lighting.
- Groups of individuals shall be limited to a maximum of 10 people, including trick-or-treaters and chaperones.