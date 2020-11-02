Man uses Snapchat to prey on children in Broward County

Posted on 02 November 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) detectives arrested Keivon McBride twice within one month on charges related to crimes against children and are asking for anyone who may have fell victim to McBride to come forward.

BSO Special Victims Unit detectives arrested McBride Monday, Sept. 28, on five counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child over the age of 12 and under 16. McBride was arrested again by BSO SVU detectives Wednesday, Oct. 28, on 12 additional charges of lewd and lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography over the internet.

McBride has been known to meet young girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through the popular social media app known as Snapchat. Once he meets the young girls via Snapchat he arranges to meet them in person at different locations throughout Broward County. McBride is known to drive a silver Toyota Corolla and is currently out on bail.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have come in contact with McBride to contact BSO SVU Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4243 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.