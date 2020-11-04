FLIFF to begin–watch in person or online!

Posted on 04 November 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) will be a little bit different this year. Due to COVID-19, they have had to make a few adjustments and also get more creative — adding some unique locations and a virtual component to the mix. They have announced their film highlights and events for the 35th annual event, scheduled Nov. 5 – Nov. 22. More than 170 American Indie and international narrative features, documentaries and short films representing 37 countries will be premiered during the 18-day event.

“If there has been a silver-lining to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has made us more resourceful and creative. This year, FLIFF has come up with some clever ways to bring the community together yet maintain safety precautions and social distancing,” said Gregory von Hausch, president and CEO of FLIFF. “I think our film selections and events will be a welcome diversion for everyone.”

So, let’s talk locations…In partnership with Coral Ridge Yacht Club in Ft. Lauderdale, the festival will present a boat-in movie on the bay and a drive-in movie at their location for “landlubbers”. FLIFF will be hosting six additional drive-in movie events at other locations yet to be announced. In addition, FLIFF is serving up Dinner & a Movie at a variety of area restaurants, including Tipsy Boar, Jimmy’s Sand Bar, GG’s Waterfront in Hollywood, and Westin Ft Lauderdale Beach. The festival’s two arthouse theaters, where events are always held not only during the festival, but year-round, Savor Cinema (503 SE 6 St., Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and Cinema Paradiso (2008 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL), will also present films with limited seating to observe safe social distancing. And the closing night event is at the Museum of Discovery & Science (401 SW 2 St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL).

For those who prefer to stay at home, most films will also be available to view virtually. Filmmaker and celebrity Q&A’s will be live-streamed in all formats, and some will take place in person from local venues.

For all the information, visit www.fliff.com.