Broward County & other areas under Tropical Storm Watch

As of 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 6, coastal Broward County is under a Tropical Storm Watch. This means that tropical storm-force winds are possible in Deerfield, Pompano and elsewhere within the next 48 hours. Peak winds could reach 35-45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. Look for these winds Sunday afternoon and Monday as well. Prepare your home. Some suggestions– bring in or secure any loose outdoor furniture, throw out branches and tree limbs sitting around and other garbage. There could even be power outages and flooding. Secure boats, etc. Stay tuned for more info. In the meantime, visit www.weather.gov/MFL. Also watch your local city websites for info.