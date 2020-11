The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department presents Drive in Movies, formerly know as Movies in the Park. Pack the car and head on over to Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW 2 St. in Deerfield Beach on Nov. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and see the show. It is free! They are showing “Trolls World Tour”. Perfect for family fun. Bring your own snacks and refreshments, as there will not be concessions. Temperature checks upon entry and masks when outside the car required.