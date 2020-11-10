School Choice Application opens Dec. 1

Posted on 10 November 2020 by JLusk

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the School Choice application window for the 2021/22 school year will take place Dec. 1 and run through Feb. 8, 2021.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to explore the District’s School Choice options by visiting browardschools.com/schoolchoice. Families can access information by student interest, grade level and individual school name.

(Please note: The 2021/22 application window for the John M. McKay Scholarship for Students with Disabilities for public schools begins May 1, 2021).

For more information, parents and guardians can contact the Office of School Choice (formerly the department of Demographics & Student Assignments) at 754-321-2480 or email at schoolchoice@browardschools.com.