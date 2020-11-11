BSO delivers food to Special Olympics kids

Posted on 11 November 2020 by JLusk

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies delivered food to families of Special Olympics athletes at the Special Olympics group home in Oakland Park. The food was provided by Duffy’s Sports Grill in Deerfield Beach and included burgers, fries, wings, mozzarella sticks & soft pretzels! Athletes gave plenty of thank yous and even some handwritten signs and applause.

“We don’t just answer 911 calls,” said BSO Lieutenant Steve Feeley. “It’s about being there for the community.”

Officials with the Special Olympics said these events show their athletes how much the community cares about them.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Duffy’s and the Broward Sheriff’s Office” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “These are especially challenging times for our athletes and anyone with intellectual disabilities. A visit like this can really brighten their day. It’s a wonderful gesture.”

BSO has done many activities with the Special Olympics in the past, including Tip a Cop programs at Duffy’s and their annual Torch Run.

Photos provided by BSO.