Fall Festival –Deerfield Beach

Posted on 11 November 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach held their Fall Festival this year in a brand new way. Due to COVID-19, they decided to have a drive-thru event complete with a trunk or treat and drive-in movie. People could also pick up pumpkins. It was held at Villages of Hillsboro Park on Oct. 31, after being rescheduled from the 24th.

Broward Sheriff’s Office was there, as well as other organizations in the city, like The Kiwanis Club.

Kiwanian Katy Freitag said, “They had a great turn out with over 1000 cars coming through the line. Over 40 cars stayed for the drive in movie portion featuring Casper the friendly ghost. A great time was had by all with, of course, the proper social distancing.”

“The City of Deerfield Beach did a great job!” said Deb Sullivan, who is also in Kiwanis. “Great and safe alternative for Halloween. Cars drove through and we (masked, of course) went up to the cars and dropped the candy into their buckets. We had cars lined up all the way to Powerline and beyond!”

Photos below provided by Deb Sullivan.