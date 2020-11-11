Pioneer Park Boat Ramp Stickers Available Soon

Deerfield residents who love to go boating will be happy to hear that the 2021 Pioneer Park Boat Ramp parking stickers will go on sale soon, starting on Monday, Nov. 21. They will be available at the cashier’s window at City Hall, 150 NE 2 Ave. The annual sticker is $100. Don’t need one for you? What about a gift for that boater in your family?

Pioneer Park Boat Ramp is Broward County’s northernmost access to the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. The boat trailer parking stickers provide year-round, unlimited access to the boat ramp and trailer parking.

Need more info? Call 954-426-6898.