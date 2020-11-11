Talk About Deerfield–FAU holds workshop

Posted on 11 November 2020 by JLusk

As a follow up to a workshop held discussing the future of Deerfield back on Oct. 6, Florida Atlantic University (FAU) will be holding another on Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. regarding the Powerline Road and Hillsboro Boulevard intersection. During the original community visioning workshop, FAU urban planning graduate students listened to residents and businesses about how to plan the area for the future. They have taken all of that information and is now prepared to present a draft plan to the community. No matter where you live in Deerfield Beach, you will want to attend this workshop. Attendance is free by Zoom but you must pre-register HERE.