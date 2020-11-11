Wondering why City Facilities are closed? It’s Veterans Day

Wondering where everyone is? All Deerfield Beach City facilities, with the exception of the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, are closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. The Aquatic Center will be open holiday hours from until 4:30 p.m. The Pier will be open normal business hours until 11 p.m.

Solid Waste pick-up will remain on its normal schedule.

As a reminder, the City’s curbside recycling program is currently suspended. While residents who choose to continue recycling can bring all program recyclable materials to the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center, please note the drop-off center will also be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 as well.

For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4201.