BSO investigates fatal shooting in Pompano

Posted on 13 November 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Pompano Beach banquet hall.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 7, BSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Genesis Banquet Hall located at 1437 SW 26 Ave. in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located an adult male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. No one else at the event was injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two individuals inside the banquet hall were involved in an altercation that escalated into the fatal shooting. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.