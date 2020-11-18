Swearing In: School Board Elects some New Chairs, Board Members

Chair Dr. Osgood has served on the School Board since 2012. She earned master’s and doctorate degrees in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Osgood is a Broward County native and a Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) graduate of Fort Lauderdale High School.

Vice Chair Levinson was first elected to the School Board in 2010 to represent District 6. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Brandeis University. Levinson was born and raised in South Florida.

Also, on this day, the School Board welcomed two new members during its swearing-in ceremony.

Debra Hixon was sworn in to represent Countywide At-Large, Seat 9. Hixon began her education career with BCPS as a science teacher at Blanche Ely High School in 1989. She transferred to South Broward High School in 1994, where she most recently served as magnet coordinator for the Maritime/Marine Science & Technology magnet program.

Sarah Leonardi was sworn in to represent District 3. Leonardi began her education career with BCPS in 2014 at Coconut Creek High School, where she was voted Teacher of the Year in 2016. She is currently an English teacher at Nova High School, where she serves as coordinator for the Literary Fair.

Re-elected School Board Members Patricia Good, District 2, and Dr. Osgood, were also sworn in during today’s ceremony. Other School Board members currently serving terms include Lori Alhadeff, District 4; Donna P. Korn, Countywide, Seat 8; Ann Murray, District 1; and Nora Rupert, District 7.