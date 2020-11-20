Broward County offices, etc. to close for Thanksgiving

Posted on 20 November 2020 by JLusk

Many Broward County offices will be closing for Thanksgiving holiday, but many services are still online. Libraries will be closed, but many parks are open. The airports are open but offices closed. Transit may have a modified schedule. See details for all of these locations and more below. If you are planning on going anywhere over the holiday, it is best to confirm their schedule ahead of time.

The county governmental offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27. For online info., visit www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Online-Services.aspx



The 311 Call Center, including the COVID-19 Hotline and Business Complaint line, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 26-27. Residents can still submit requests for service and report a COVID-19 business violation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, through the website or mobile app, MyBroward.Broward.org. The closure does not affect the Homeless Helpline, which will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.



All Broward County Library locations will be closed. Customers can visit Broward.org/Library to search the online catalog, place holds on/renew materials and access free online classes, eBooks, eMagazines, streaming/downloadable movies, TV shows and music.



Most Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas will be open for limited recreational experiences. Check the COVID-19 Park Updates Web page for the latest openings and closings. The regional parks’ regular weekend and holiday gate fee ($1.50/person, ages 5 and under free) has been temporarily suspended. Restrictions based on CDC guidelines will be in effect and all patrons must carry a facial covering and use it when proper social distancing is not available.



Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Day -Thursday, Nov. 26, and return to a modified Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 27. Customer Service Representatives will be available to provide trip-planning assistance at 954-357-8400 (TTY 954-357-8302) for fixed and paratransit routes on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Customer Service will also be available at the Broward Main Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale, located at 101 NW 1st Ave, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. It will be closed on Thursday at The Northeast Transit Center in Pompano Beach, located at 304 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, and will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. There will be no Express or Breeze bus service on Thursday, Nov. 26. Visit the website for more information: www.broward.org/BCT/Pages/default.aspx.

The Aviation Department administrative offices at Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will be closed. Calls will be answered 24 hours a day for general airport related questions at 954-359-6100. All terminals and airport facilities will operate normally. For additional Airport information, visit FLL.net or follow on Twitter or Facebook. The North Perry Airport administrative office will be closed. Calls will be answered 24 hours a day for general airport related questions at 954-336-2973. The airport will operate normally.



Broward County’s Port Everglades administrative offices will be closed; however, the building will remain open during normal business hours for tenants. Port Operations’ marine services will be provided at standard levels without interruption on a 24/7 basis.

In the Broward Municipal Services District, there will be no garbage or recycling collections on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. Collections will resume on Friday, November 27th but only for residents who are regularly scheduled to have their garbage and recycling picked up on that day. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should contact their city or hauler directly for scheduling information.

Additional locations

Broward County’s Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed, however residents can access many services online. For emergencies only involving animal attacks or bites, injured animals, and situations requesting police assistance, call 911. For non-emergencies, residents can call Animal Care beginning Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at 954-359-1313. For lost and found cats or dogs, call 954-359-1313, ext. 9273. Visit the Animal Care website to purchase a pet license or adopt a pet: https://www.broward.org/animal/Pages/Default.aspx

The Office of the Medical Examiner and Trauma Services’ administrative offices will be closed, but all family and professional services are available 24/7. Call 954-357-5200 for information and assistance or visit website.



The Broward Addiction Recovery Center has limited admission hours due to COVID 19 and is not allowing walk-ins at this time. Currently, services are available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are required for all services including detoxification. Call 954-357-4851 to schedule an appointment or 954-357-4880 for general information. Residential services will continue with no visitation. Administration and Outpatient offices will be closed.



The Nancy J. Cotterman Center will operate and accept referrals for the Crisis Unit and the Child Protection Team on a 24-hour emergency basis. Call 954-357-5778 for emergency intakes. For all other non-intake emergencies, call the 24-hour Helpline at 954-761-7273 (954-761-RAPE) or TTY 954-765-4195. The administrative offices will be closed for the day.

The Broward County Landfill, located at 7101 SW 205 Ave., will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 26-27. It will be open on Saturday, November 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.