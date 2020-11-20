Holiday Light Up– Pompano Beach

Posted on 20 November 2020 by JLusk

Enjoy the Holiday program, including fireworks & show. This is a drive-thru event–pick up free poinsettia and “blessing bag” at the Ali Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 21 starting at 10 a.m. (first come, first served). They will put your goodies right in the trunk of your car. Enjoy virtual event starting at 6 p.m. with fireworks, music and more. The mayor will countdown to lighting up creative holiday lights throughout the city. The event will be streamed on the city’s website Channel 78 and on their Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more info., visit www.pompanofl.gov.