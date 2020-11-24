Deerfield holiday event–Ocean Way is now Night of Lights

Posted on 24 November 2020 by JLusk

Ocean Way Holiday has been renamed and moved to Sullivan Park this year due to COVID-19, and you need to register to attend. This holiday event is called Night of Lights this year. The event is put together by the Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 in the Sullivan Park parking lot. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

At the event, you can get a photo op with Santa Claus in a Snow Globe, enjoy stilt walkers, carolers, a family holiday show and a lighting ceremony!

Social distancing and masks will be enforced.

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department is constantly monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and will be following the recommended CDC & Broward County guidelines. Visit their website to read any event modifications for the 2020 Night of Lights event.