8th Annual Turkey Giveaway

Posted on 25 November 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

A long line of volunteers, all wearing masks, stood in front of frozen turkeys at Delta Lodge 519 in Deerfield, just waiting for cars to drive past, drivers with tickets in hand, to pick up turkeys for this year’s Thanksgiving meal. Tickets were distributed to local churches.

This is the 8th time this event has happened and it always brings out many who want to volunteer their time. This year, 300 turkeys were given away.

“This is out way of giving back to Deerfield Beach and our community,” said Delta Lodge’s Terry Scott. “It means so much this year because so many families are hurting. We’re just happy and excited that we are able to do this.”

He added, “We have been so grateful to have sponsors like Judge Ken Gottlieb, Debbie Carpenter-Toye, attorney Denny Mele, Chris Partidge and the Partridge Group. The Title 1 Broward County School Board has been a source of great help to us through volunteering. Pompano Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins came down to help give turkeys away. Holy Royal Arch Masons of Pompano Beach, #164 came and donated 25 turkeys to Pompano Beach.”

Delta Lodge has given out about 2000 turkeys since they started doing the event.