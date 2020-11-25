Be careful this Thanksgiving!

Posted on 25 November 2020 by JLusk

A lot of people like to fry their turkey for Thanksgiving. This may not be sucha smart option. It can be quite dangerous.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, “consumer grade turkey fryers use a substantial quantity of cooking oil at high temperatures and pose a significant danger. Additionally, the oil remains hot for hours after the unit is turned off. The use of turkey fryers by consumers can lead to devastating burns, other injuries and the destruction of property. The NFPA suggests that those who prefer deep fried turkey purchase it cooked from a grocer, food retailer or restaurant that prepares them using professional grade equipment.”

They add: “Thanksgiving is the top day for cooking fires to happen. According to a recent report published by the U. S. Fire Administration, an estimated 2,000 Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings occur annually in the U. S. By far, the leading cause of Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings is cooking. These fires occur most frequently between noon and 4 p.m.”

Be careful and have a great and safe Thanksgiving!