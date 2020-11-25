Dist. 2 Meeting–Dec. 3

Commissioner Ben Preston invites all District 2 residents to a District Meeting Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Leo Robb Gymnasium at 445 SW 2 St. in Deerfield Beach.

To ensure compliance with CDC recommendations, attendees will be required to adhere to a temperature check, wear facial coverings, and maintain social distancing.

This meeting will include updates from the following departments: BSO Law Enforcement, Planning & Development, Code Compliance, Legislative & Community Affairs, Parks & Recreation, Economic Development, and Environmental Services. Additionally, multiple City of Deerfield Beach elected officials may be in attendance.

For more information, call the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.