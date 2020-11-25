Hit & Run driver arrested in Pompano

Posted on 25 November 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) traffic homicide detectives arrested Jacquelyn St. John on Friday, Nov. 20 for her involvement in a hit-and-run that left a female pedestrian dead this past September.

At approximately 9:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Broward Regional Communications received a hit-and-run call near the 900 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded and located pedestrian, Kenyanna Bell, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Bell was transported to Broward Health North where she remained and later died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, due to her injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling northbound on North Dixie Highway when it struck Bell. After the crash, a white sedan believed to have been involved in the crash was observed pulling into the parking lot of a local business. The driver of the vehicle, described as a white female, was seen exiting the sedan then re-entering the car before leaving the scene.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate St. John and the suspect vehicle involved, a 2016 Lincoln MKZ. St. John faces charges related to failing to stop/remain on the scene of a fatal accident, tampering with or fabricating evidence, operating a motor vehicle without a license and probation violation.