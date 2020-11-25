Virtual–Thanksgiving ABC Exercise Challenge

Thanksgiving is always the time we end up eating way too much and looking for an outlet to burn it off. Well, the City of Deerfield Beach is aiding with that endeavor in a fun and safe way, with their ABC Workout Challenge. It is virtual. You have until Tuesday, Dec. 1 to complete it. To find out the details, you have to register by signing a waiver, which is free. Then, as you participate, take a photo or video and email it in. A winner is chosen in each category too! Details: www.deerfield-beach.com/1940/112420-Thanksgiving-Fitness-Challenge To register, email dfbspecialevents@deerfield-beach.com One winner per age category will be chosen at random. Winner will be contacted via the email they utilized to provide their photo and waiver. If they don’t respond within in 2 days a new winner will be chosen and reached out to via email. Categories & Age Range Senior Citizen: 60+ Adult: 18+ Child: 5 -17 years old For questions regarding the event please email dfbspecialevents@deerfield-beach.com