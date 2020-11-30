BSO investigates Hit & Run in Hillsboro Beach

Posted on 30 November 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) traffic homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Hillsboro Beach Sunday morning.

According to detectives, at approximately 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 29, an adult male was riding his bicycle northbound along the paved shoulder within the 1100 block of Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach. At the same time, Shannon Young was also traveling northbound in a white 2015 Mazda 6 when he struck the rear of the male’s bike. The impact forced the bicyclist off the bike and onto the roadway. Young then fled the scene northbound.

Hillsboro Beach Police Department and Broward Sheriff Fire Recue responded to the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Following the incident, Hillsboro P.D. issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the vehicle. BSO Deerfield Beach deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident. Once stopped, Young cooperated with the investigation.

Excessive speed does not appear to be a contributing factor in this crash.