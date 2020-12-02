LHP Virtual Commission Meeting–Dec. 8

Posted on 02 December 2020 by JLusk

The City Commission meeting for Lighthouse Point will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 pm in Fletcher Hall, located at 2200 NE 38 St. in Lighthouse Point and via Zoom. A quorum of the City Commission will be present.

To protect the public health, safety and welfare of the community, City Commission meetings will not be open to members of the public or general City Staff to attend in person.

Virtual meeting instructions will be available on the City website the Friday before the meeting.

VIRTUAL City Commission schedule:

Tuesday, December 8th at 6:30 PM

Tuesday, December 22nd – CANCELLED

Code Enforcement Board:

Tuesday, December 15th – CANCELLED

Community Appearance Board:

Thursday, December 17th – CANCELLED

Marine Advisory Board:

Thursday, February 4th at 7:30 PM

Planning and Zoning Board:

Tuesday, December 1st – CANCELLED

Special Magistrate:

Wednesday, December 2nd at 9:00 AM