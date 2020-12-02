Lighthouse A’Glow goes virtual this year & other LHP events

Posted on 02 December 2020 by JLusk

Due to COVID-19, Lighthouse Point’s popular Lighthouse A’Glow event is going virtual this year. To view the festivities, visit the City of Lighthouse Point website and Facebook page on Dec. 9. There, you will be able to watch their 30 ft. tall tree and other holiday decorations light up. But the program will also include, like usual, some dance performances, in addition to a greeting from the mayor.

Other Events:

Santa Lights Up the Point

Enjoy Holiday Music as Santa travels on a mapped route through the city! The Fire Truck will not stop but will travel slowly so everyone can see Santa!

Friday December 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

2021 Virtual 5K Walk/Run

The race will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. If you are new to virtual races, you simply set your course and run the 5K wherever you like!

In order to be guaranteed a finisher shirt and medal, you must register by Jan. 5, 2021. Registration is available on the 2021 Virtual 5K Walk/Run website

For more information on Upcoming Events contact the Recreation Department at 954-784-3439