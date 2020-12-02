Man arrested in Thanksgiving murder

Posted on 02 December 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives arrested a man wanted in connection to a Thanksgiving holiday murder.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a female found unresponsive near the 5300 block of NE 20 Terrace in Pompano Beach. BSO deputies responded and located the victim, Nadir Verissimo, inside the home unconscious and not breathing. Verissimo was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:26 a.m.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and responded to investigate. The Medical Examiner office was also contacted.

Preliminary investigation revealed Verissimo’s roommate, the second victim involved, saw her alive inside the residence around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The roommate left the home and returned after 1 a.m. to discover the known suspect, Roberto De Lira, inside the residence. De Lira had somehow broken into the home and then battered, choked and held the second victim hostage before leaving after 2 a.m. Later that morning, the second victim woke up and found Verissimo’s lifeless body in the home and contacted authorities.

At 8:11 p.m. Thanksgiving night, detectives located De Lira at 1913 NE 4 St. in Deerfield Beach. He was arrested without incident for charges related to attempted murder, burglary with battery (domestic) and false imprisonment. On Monday, Nov. 30, the Medical Examiner concluded the death investigation into Verissimo death. Based on their findings, De Lira now faces an added charge of felony first degree murder.