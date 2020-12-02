Operation Santa–coming to a street near you

Every year, Santa comes from the North Pole to “drive” through the streets of Deerfield Beach on his sleigh, along with Mrs. Claus. Despite everything happening in the world, he is doing it once again. This year’s Operation Santa will be a drive-thru event only and will take place on Dec. 13. Where he will be is listed below. The Broward Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who plans to attend the drive-thru event to please practice social distancing, wear your masks, or stay in your cars. This is important so that Santa and Mrs. Claus are healthy and able to perform their duties all over the world this Christmas. The times listed below are approximate times and could vary (within a 30 minute window). Santa’s sleigh could arrive early or late, and times are not guaranteed to be exact due to traffic, weather, etc. Operation Santa Schedule: 09:30 AM Highlands Park 10:00 AM South Crystal Heights Park 10:30 AM Water Ways Club House 10:45 AM Independence Bay Clubhouse 11:15 AM Ada Graham Johnson Park 11:45 AM Constitution Park 1:00 PM Oveta McKeithan Recreational Complex 1:30 PM Pioneer Park 1:45 PM Sullivan Park 2:00 PM Ocean Way Drive 2:30 PM Middle School Complex 3:00 PM Howard Mayo Park