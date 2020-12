Posted on 02 December 2020 by JLusk

The Winterfest Boat Parade might be canceled, but Pompano’s boat parade is still on! For the 58th year, 50 to 75 lit-up and decorated boats will travel up the Intracoastal Waterway, north from Lake Santa Barbara, on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is hosted by the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce and sponsors.



This year’s parade theme will be a salute to First Responders and Essential Workers.





Want to put your boat in the parade? Register on the Chamber’s website.