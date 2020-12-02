See a movie this weekend…”Elf” at the Drive-In

Posted on 02 December 2020 by JLusk

Maybe you are too nervous to go to a movie theater still but, what about watching a film from the safety of your car? This weekend, on Friday, Dec. 4m from 7 to 9 p.m., you can do just that as there will be a Drive-In movie showing the funny family film “Elf” at the Villages of Hillsboro Park, located at 4111 NW 6 St. in Deerfield Beach. You can pick up the audio through your radio speakers!

The parking line-up begins at 6:20 p.m. No registration required. Space is limited–first come, first served.

Bring your mask because they will be required if you go outside of your car… Temperature checks also taken.

For more information, call 954-480-4494.