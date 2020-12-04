SCUBA Santa in Deerfield

Posted on 04 December 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach welcomes the man from the North Pole on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It seems that Santa is looking forward to the warmer weather and will even be taking a dip. He is inviting people to come take an underwater photo with him again this year. This interesting event will be held, as usual, at the Aquatic Center, at 501 SE 6 Ave. Registration is $2 per household and includes a digital photo that will be sent upon the conculsion of the event. Registration will be taken the day of.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation and the recommended CDC & Broward County guidelines, all participants must sign a release waiver, wear face masks, and be pre-screened. Participants must come ready (in a bathing suit) to enter the water. Visit their website at https://www.deerfield-beach.com/1961/Events to read their event modifications for the 2020 Scuba Santa event. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.
 
For more information, email poolattendant@deerfield-beach.com.

 

 
 
 

