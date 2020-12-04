SCUBA Santa in Deerfield

The City of Deerfield Beach welcomes the man from the North Pole on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It seems that Santa is looking forward to the warmer weather and will even be taking a dip. He is inviting people to come take an underwater photo with him again this year. This interesting event will be held, as usual, at the Aquatic Center, at 501 SE 6 Ave. Registration is $2 per household and includes a digital photo that will be sent upon the conculsion of the event. Registration will be taken the day of.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation and the recommended CDC & Broward County guidelines, all participants must sign a release waiver, wear face masks, and be pre-screened. Participants must come ready (in a bathing suit) to enter the water. Visit their website at https://www.deerfield-beach.com/1961/Events to read their event modifications for the 2020 Scuba Santa event. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.
For more information, email poolattendant@deerfield-beach.com.
