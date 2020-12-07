Rotary gives back, elects board for 2021-2022

Photo provided by Avis Swenson
The Rotary Club of Deerfield Beach is giving a $500 donation this holiday again to Gateway Community Outreach (pictured below) and Center for Active Aging.
In addition, they just announced their board members for 2021-2022. There was no election necessary as no other nominations came in.
2021-2022 New Board Members
President John Grimstad
President Elect and Past President Marcos Liberato
Secretary Val Hackett
Treasurer Donna Kirk
Board members: John Patterson, Enrique Palacios and Avis Swenson