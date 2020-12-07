Rotary gives back, elects board for 2021-2022

Posted on 07 December 2020 by JLusk

Photo provided by Avis Swenson

The Rotary Club of Deerfield Beach is giving a $500 donation this holiday again to Gateway Community Outreach (pictured below) and Center for Active Aging.

In addition, they just announced their board members for 2021-2022. There was no election necessary as no other nominations came in.

2021-2022 New Board Members

President John Grimstad

President Elect and Past President Marcos Liberato

Secretary Val Hackett

Treasurer Donna Kirk

Board members: John Patterson, Enrique Palacios and Avis Swenson